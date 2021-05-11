MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC Cuts Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC cut its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 204 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 7.1% during the first quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.0% during the first quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,339 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 33,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,285,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 83,342 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,091,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.4% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 5,109 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.00.

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,983,309.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,307,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:HON traded down $3.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $227.22. 35,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,752,721. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $117.11 and a one year high of $232.65. The company has a market capitalization of $157.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $222.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 45.59%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

