Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) CEO Sells $1,200,000.00 in Stock

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,165 shares in the company, valued at $20,455,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:MLI traded down $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,526. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.01 and its 200 day moving average is $38.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.89. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.91 and a 52 week high of $48.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 1.16.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is presently 23.74%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Mueller Industries during the third quarter worth $265,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Mueller Industries by 9.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its holdings in Mueller Industries by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 38,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Mueller Industries during the fourth quarter worth $302,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Mueller Industries by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 18,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 3,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. The company's Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.