MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Acquires 156 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.6% of MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $90,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,291.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,225.73 and a 200-day moving average of $1,945.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,323.30 and a 52-week high of $2,431.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,483.21.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

