MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Purchases 13,362 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 23.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 70,121 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,362 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SU. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 165.7% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 446.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,392 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. 61.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SU shares. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Friday, March 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Suncor Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.85.

Shares of NYSE:SU opened at $23.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.67 and a 1-year high of $24.13. The company has a market capitalization of $35.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.43.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Suncor Energy had a negative net margin of 23.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.1707 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.17%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

