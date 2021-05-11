MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Sells 6,675 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lowered its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,675 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PSX. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $85.59 on Tuesday. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $43.27 and a 1 year high of $90.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.53. The firm has a market cap of $37.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.72%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PSX. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

In related news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $14,027,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

