MultiPlan (MPLN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on May 11th, 2021

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of MultiPlan stock opened at $6.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.40. MultiPlan has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $12.93.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MPLN shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of MultiPlan in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of MultiPlan in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

MultiPlan Company Profile

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for MultiPlan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MultiPlan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit