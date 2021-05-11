MultiPlan (MPLN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of MultiPlan stock opened at $6.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.40. MultiPlan has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $12.93.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MPLN shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of MultiPlan in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of MultiPlan in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

