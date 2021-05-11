Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 7.74%.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSSC traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.53. 42,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,814. Napco Security Technologies has a 1-year low of $17.84 and a 1-year high of $37.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market cap of $615.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.62 and a beta of 1.36.

In related news, SVP Michael Carrieri sold 5,834 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $190,188.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 35.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NSSC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.20.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

