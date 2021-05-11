National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Australia Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

OTCMKTS:NABZY opened at $10.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. National Australia Bank has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $10.91.

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Business and Private Banking, Personal Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, and New Zealand Banking segments. It operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; Corporate Functions and Other; and MLC Wealth segments.

