National Bank Financial Raises True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Price Target to C$7.25

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a research note published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

TNT.UN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James reissued a market perform rating and issued a C$6.75 price objective on shares of True North Commercial REIT in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Laurentian Bank of Canada lowered shares of True North Commercial REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$7.25 to C$6.50 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a research note on Monday. Laurentian lowered shares of True North Commercial REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$7.25 to C$6.50 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a na rating and set a C$6.75 target price (up previously from C$6.50) on shares of True North Commercial REIT in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$6.89.

Shares of TNT.UN opened at C$7.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.28. True North Commercial REIT has a 12-month low of C$4.91 and a 12-month high of C$7.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$639.04 million and a P/E ratio of 15.91.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0495 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.11%. True North Commercial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.13%.

True North Commercial REIT Company Profile

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

