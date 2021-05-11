National Bank Financial Reaffirms “Sector Perform” Rating for True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF)

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at National Bank Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from $7.00 to $6.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from $6.75 to $7.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust stock remained flat at $$5.93 on Tuesday. 11 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,295. True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $8.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.89.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 48 commercial properties consisting of approximately 4.8 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit rated tenants.

Featured Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.