National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Issues Earnings Results

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The business services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $5.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 million. National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 8.22% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 91.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS.

NASDAQ:NCMI traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.26. 824,953 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 767,812. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.01. National CineMedia has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $6.11. The firm has a market cap of $338.03 million, a P/E ratio of -28.40 and a beta of 1.91.

Get National CineMedia alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio is 42.55%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NCMI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. National CineMedia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.45.

In related news, Director Mark B. Segall sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total transaction of $139,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,113.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Clifford E. Marks sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total value of $690,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 599,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,759,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,170,718 shares of company stock valued at $12,158,993. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.