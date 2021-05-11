National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,164 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.06% of National Instruments worth $3,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in National Instruments by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. BOKF NA raised its position in National Instruments by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 19,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in National Instruments by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in National Instruments by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 95,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. 86.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.83.

Shares of National Instruments stock opened at $39.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.10. National Instruments Co. has a 52-week low of $30.42 and a 52-week high of $47.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $335.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.61 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 15.35%. Equities research analysts anticipate that National Instruments Co. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. National Instruments’s payout ratio is 82.44%.

In other news, SVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 2,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total transaction of $106,275.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,681,485.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

