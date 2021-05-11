National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Sees Large Volume Increase

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 39,917 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 429,267 shares.The stock last traded at $43.95 and had previously closed at $45.74.

NSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist boosted their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.43.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 96.12 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $122.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.50 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NSA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,561,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $501,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,726 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,656,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 214.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 550,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,817,000 after purchasing an additional 375,000 shares during the last quarter. B&I Capital AG purchased a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $12,426,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,372,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,443,000 after purchasing an additional 162,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

