Nearmap Ltd (ASX:NEA) Insider Purchases A$928,500.00 in Stock

Nearmap Ltd (ASX:NEA) insider Ross Norgard acquired 500,000 shares of Nearmap stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.86 ($1.33) per share, with a total value of A$928,500.00 ($663,214.29).

Ross Norgard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 30th, Ross Norgard bought 500,000 shares of Nearmap stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$2.04 ($1.46) per share, with a total value of A$1,021,000.00 ($729,285.71).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.08, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Nearmap Ltd provides online aerial photomaps in Australia, New Zealand, and North America. Its solutions are used in the architecture and engineering, construction, insurance and financial services, property and real estate, roofing, solar, telecommunication, transportation and logistics, and utilities, as well as government sector.

