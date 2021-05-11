Neonode (NEON) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Neonode had a negative return on equity of 129.95% and a negative net margin of 128.56%. The company had revenue of $2.44 million during the quarter.

Shares of NEON opened at $7.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 4.24. Neonode has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $13.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.81 million, a PE ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 2.90.

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, gesture sensing, and in-cabin monitoring in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. The company also licenses its technology to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and Tier 1 suppliers.

