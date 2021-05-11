NEST Protocol Price Tops $0.0323 on Major Exchanges (NEST)

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 11th. One NEST Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0323 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, NEST Protocol has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. NEST Protocol has a total market capitalization of $64.87 million and approximately $14.23 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About NEST Protocol

NEST is a coin. It was first traded on July 13th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,005,474,261 coins. NEST Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs . NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST . NEST Protocol’s official website is nestprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST is a decentralized price oracle based on Ethereum. NEST DAPP is a decentralized smart contract interaction tool developed based on the NEST protocol. “

Buying and Selling NEST Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEST Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEST Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEST Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

