NEST Protocol Trading 5.4% Lower Over Last Week (NEST)

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 11th. One NEST Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0323 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NEST Protocol has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. NEST Protocol has a total market capitalization of $64.87 million and approximately $14.23 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.48 or 0.00082400 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00018924 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.32 or 0.00060368 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.85 or 0.00064945 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.00 or 0.00106890 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $426.68 or 0.00773022 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,858.82 or 0.08802757 BTC.

NEST Protocol Coin Profile

NEST Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was July 13th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,005,474,261 coins. The official website for NEST Protocol is nestprotocol.org . The official message board for NEST Protocol is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs . NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST is a decentralized price oracle based on Ethereum. NEST DAPP is a decentralized smart contract interaction tool developed based on the NEST protocol. “

NEST Protocol Coin Trading

