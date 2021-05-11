NestEGG Coin (EGG) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $5,187.00

NestEGG Coin (CURRENCY:EGG) traded up 18.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 11th. During the last week, NestEGG Coin has traded up 61.6% against the U.S. dollar. One NestEGG Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0251 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges. NestEGG Coin has a total market cap of $1.06 million and $5,187.00 worth of NestEGG Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NestEGG Coin alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00027518 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001223 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004626 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00003894 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NestEGG Coin Profile

NestEGG Coin is a coin. NestEGG Coin’s total supply is 42,342,655 coins. NestEGG Coin’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . NestEGG Coin’s official website is www.nesteggcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

NestEGG Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NestEGG Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NestEGG Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NestEGG Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NestEGG Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NestEGG Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.