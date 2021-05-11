Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC

MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC lifted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,067.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 432 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in Netflix by 66,498.4% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,511,629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 7,500,350 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,455,494,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Netflix by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,945,690 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,674,283,000 after buying an additional 1,636,853 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its position in Netflix by 694.6% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 976,801 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $528,186,000 after buying an additional 853,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Netflix by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,121,618 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,391,603,000 after purchasing an additional 710,474 shares during the period. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NFLX shares. DZ Bank upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Benchmark reduced their target price on Netflix from $485.00 to $472.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $590.90.

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $4.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $490.70. 59,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,855,769. The company has a market cap of $217.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $524.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $519.14. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $397.86 and a 1 year high of $593.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.