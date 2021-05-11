New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $42.12, but opened at $40.21. New Fortress Energy shares last traded at $40.79, with a volume of 855 shares.

The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $145.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.44 million. New Fortress Energy had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 50.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.69%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. JMP Securities upped their price target on New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on New Fortress Energy from $53.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on New Fortress Energy from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.15.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 1st quarter worth $156,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 4th quarter worth $359,000. 38.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.93.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:NFE)

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company, provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

