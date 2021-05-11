New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Shares Acquired by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust increased its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 900.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,168 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Genesis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 826.2% in the 1st quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 19,076,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,074,000 after buying an additional 17,017,033 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 866.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,922,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,918,000 after buying an additional 4,413,210 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 879.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,827,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,580,000 after buying an additional 3,436,246 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 2,608,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,512,000 after buying an additional 2,347,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 649.8% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,394,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,521,000 after buying an additional 2,075,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. CLSA assumed coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.70 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $18.60 to $20.10 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. New Oriental Education & Technology Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.98.

EDU opened at $14.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.80. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.26 and a 12 month high of $19.97.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

