New York State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) by 32.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,925 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Univar Solutions during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Univar Solutions by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 221,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Univar Solutions by 4.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 44,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its holdings in Univar Solutions by 10.9% during the first quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 435,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,385,000 after purchasing an additional 42,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 26,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Christopher D. Pappas purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.45 per share, for a total transaction of $204,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,162 shares in the company, valued at $821,312.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Univar Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.

Shares of UNVR stock opened at $24.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.11. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.26 and a 12 month high of $25.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 137.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.98.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Univar Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

