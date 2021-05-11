New York State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) by 32.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,925 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Univar Solutions during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 221,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,762,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 4.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 44,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 10.9% in the first quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 435,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,385,000 after buying an additional 42,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 26,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UNVR opened at $24.76 on Tuesday. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.26 and a 1-year high of $25.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 137.56, a P/E/G ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Univar Solutions news, Director Christopher D. Pappas acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.45 per share, for a total transaction of $204,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 40,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,312.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Univar Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Univar Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.

Univar Solutions Company Profile

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

