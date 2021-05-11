New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $897,000 Stock Holdings in Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Luminex were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Luminex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Luminex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in Luminex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Luminex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Luminex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

LMNX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (down from $38.00) on shares of Luminex in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Luminex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Luminex in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

Shares of NASDAQ LMNX opened at $36.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 94.31 and a beta of 0.61. Luminex Co. has a 12-month low of $20.61 and a 12-month high of $41.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.41. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $111.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.57 million. Luminex had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Luminex Co. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Luminex news, CFO Harriss T. Currie sold 5,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $172,263.75. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; MicroPlex, MagPlex, xTAG, SeroMAP, and calibration and control microspheres; xPONENT, a software suite to simplify laboratory workflow and enhance productivity; and TDAS, an analysis program designed for development and optimization of nucleic acid assays.

