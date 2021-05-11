New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $933,000 Position in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.19% of Tredegar worth $933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TG. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tredegar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tredegar by 148.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 25,700 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Tredegar by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 23,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Tredegar by 91.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 148,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after buying an additional 70,829 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Tredegar by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TG opened at $14.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $496.36 million, a PE ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.04. Tredegar Co. has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $23.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%.

Tredegar Company Profile

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells aluminum extrusions, PE Films, and polyester films in the United States and internationally. It operates through Aluminum Extrusions, PE Films, and Flexible Packaging Films segments. The Aluminum Extrusions segment produces soft-alloy and medium-strength aluminum extrusions primarily for building and construction, automotive and transportation, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical and renewable energy, and distribution markets; and manufactures mill, anodized, and painted and fabricated aluminum extrusions to fabricators and distributors.

