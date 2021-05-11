New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 3,900 Shares of Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.19% of Tredegar worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Tredegar by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tredegar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tredegar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tredegar by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Tredegar by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TG opened at $14.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.19 and its 200-day moving average is $16.25. Tredegar Co. has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $23.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $496.36 million, a P/E ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%.

About Tredegar

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells aluminum extrusions, PE Films, and polyester films in the United States and internationally. It operates through Aluminum Extrusions, PE Films, and Flexible Packaging Films segments. The Aluminum Extrusions segment produces soft-alloy and medium-strength aluminum extrusions primarily for building and construction, automotive and transportation, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical and renewable energy, and distribution markets; and manufactures mill, anodized, and painted and fabricated aluminum extrusions to fabricators and distributors.

