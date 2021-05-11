Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Stock Position Decreased by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments trimmed its stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 70.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,606 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Newell Brands were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NWL. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Newell Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 350.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Newell Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in Newell Brands by 190.0% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NWL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Newell Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Newell Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Newell Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

NWL stock opened at $29.27 on Tuesday. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $30.10. The firm has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of -112.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.17. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is presently 54.12%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL).

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.