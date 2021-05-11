Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Stock Position Decreased by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments trimmed its stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 70.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,606 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Newell Brands were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NWL. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Newell Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Newell Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 350.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Newell Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in Newell Brands by 190.0% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NWL shares. Truist boosted their target price on Newell Brands from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Newell Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Newell Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Newell Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Shares of Newell Brands stock opened at $29.27 on Tuesday. Newell Brands Inc. has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $30.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.57, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.17. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 54.12%.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

