NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Given New C$33.00 Price Target at ATB Capital

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) had its price target decreased by ATB Capital from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research note released on Saturday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their price objective on NFI Group from C$26.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on NFI Group from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on NFI Group from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Saturday. CIBC raised their target price on NFI Group from C$28.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Laurentian raised their target price on NFI Group from C$26.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NFI Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$34.67.

Get NFI Group alerts:

Shares of NFI stock opened at C$25.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$27.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$25.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.06. NFI Group has a twelve month low of C$13.03 and a twelve month high of C$32.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.85.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$927.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$838.85 million. On average, analysts forecast that NFI Group will post 1.2899999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. NFI Group’s payout ratio is presently -39.21%.

NFI Group Company Profile

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for NFI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NFI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.