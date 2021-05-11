NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Given New C$38.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a na rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$26.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of NFI Group to C$32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$28.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Laurentian raised their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$26.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NFI Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$34.67.

Get NFI Group alerts:

NFI opened at C$25.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.10. NFI Group has a 1-year low of C$13.03 and a 1-year high of C$32.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.81 billion and a PE ratio of -15.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$27.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$25.48.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$927.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$838.85 million. Equities analysts forecast that NFI Group will post 1.2899999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. NFI Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -39.21%.

About NFI Group

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for NFI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NFI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.