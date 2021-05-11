NFT Price Hits $0.28 on Top Exchanges (NFT)

NFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. In the last week, NFT has traded down 22.6% against the dollar. NFT has a total market capitalization of $10.47 million and approximately $209,476.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFT coin can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000500 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NFT alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.51 or 0.00085432 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00019081 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.13 or 0.00060114 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.32 or 0.00063973 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.07 or 0.00107562 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $447.80 or 0.00788638 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,232.27 or 0.09214814 BTC.

About NFT

NFT is a coin. It was first traded on August 17th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 coins. NFT’s official Twitter account is @NFT_Protocol . NFT’s official website is www.blockparty.co . The official message board for NFT is medium.com/@goblockparty

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

NFT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.