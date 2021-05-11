NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NICE. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on NICE from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Wedbush raised their target price on NICE from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NICE from $334.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays upgraded NICE from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $246.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $281.85.
Shares of NICE opened at $227.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $232.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.07. NICE has a 12-month low of $161.30 and a 12-month high of $288.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 73.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NICE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NICE by 4,864,233.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 875,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,261,000 after purchasing an additional 875,562 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NICE in the fourth quarter worth about $167,039,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of NICE by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,566,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,011,347,000 after acquiring an additional 582,453 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NICE during the 1st quarter worth about $88,664,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of NICE by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 538,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,717,000 after acquiring an additional 161,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.
NICE Company Profile
NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.
