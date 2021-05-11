NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NICE. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on NICE from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Wedbush raised their target price on NICE from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NICE from $334.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays upgraded NICE from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $246.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $281.85.

Shares of NICE opened at $227.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $232.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.07. NICE has a 12-month low of $161.30 and a 12-month high of $288.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 73.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.36. NICE had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $438.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.78 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NICE will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NICE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NICE by 4,864,233.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 875,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,261,000 after purchasing an additional 875,562 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NICE in the fourth quarter worth about $167,039,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of NICE by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,566,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,011,347,000 after acquiring an additional 582,453 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NICE during the 1st quarter worth about $88,664,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of NICE by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 538,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,717,000 after acquiring an additional 161,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

