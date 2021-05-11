NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,600 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in NIKE were worth $9,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $1,903,194,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,446,063 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,892,505,000 after acquiring an additional 4,812,150 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in NIKE by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,496,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,758,153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,643,842 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in NIKE by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,300,888 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,142,170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $257,241,000. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total transaction of $2,003,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 132,482 shares of company stock worth $17,342,141. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $176.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.83.

NIKE stock opened at $136.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.11. The company has a market cap of $215.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.11 and a fifty-two week high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.46%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

