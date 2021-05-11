Niobium Coin Price Tops $0.0033 on Exchanges (NBC)

Niobium Coin (CURRENCY:NBC) traded 45.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 11th. Niobium Coin has a market cap of $208,857.71 and approximately $454.00 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Niobium Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Niobium Coin has traded 17.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.05 or 0.00082857 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00019060 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.10 or 0.00059564 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.35 or 0.00065404 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.33 or 0.00106756 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $435.04 or 0.00782834 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Niobium Coin Profile

Niobium Coin is a coin. Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 coins and its circulating supply is 62,627,668 coins. Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @NiobiumCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Niobium Coin is /r/NiobiumBomesp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Niobium Coin’s official website is niobiumcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, ” Niobium is an ERC20 utility token that powers the BOMESP exchange (São Paulo Virtual Business Currencies Exchange). The main services provided by the BOMESP exchange will be charged in NBC tokens. “

Buying and Selling Niobium Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobium Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niobium Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Niobium Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

