Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 2,020 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,390,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 168.0% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 375,853 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,811,000 after purchasing an additional 235,628 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 156,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 179.1% in the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 582,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,111,000 after purchasing an additional 374,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CYTK opened at $23.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.81. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 15.17, a current ratio of 15.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $30.14.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $6.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 3,065.14% and a negative net margin of 209.88%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CYTK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cytokinetics from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Cytokinetics from $22.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.25.

In other news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $39,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $119,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 117,339 shares of company stock worth $2,802,879. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.