Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 56.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,139,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,820,000 after buying an additional 114,939 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,640,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,183,000 after purchasing an additional 67,745 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 893,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,953,000 after purchasing an additional 74,909 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 273.2% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 666,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,326,000 after purchasing an additional 488,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 657,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,928,000 after purchasing an additional 27,218 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.78.

In related news, SVP Clifford Braun sold 2,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total value of $134,528.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,736.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

TreeHouse Foods stock opened at $50.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.96. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.15 and a 1-year high of $55.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -500.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.06 and its 200 day moving average is $45.41.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label packaged foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

