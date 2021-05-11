Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,500 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fossil Group were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FOSL. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fossil Group during the 4th quarter worth about $2,051,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fossil Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,114,841 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $61,687,000 after buying an additional 212,587 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Fossil Group by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,478,935 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $12,822,000 after buying an additional 190,785 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Fossil Group by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 337,850 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after buying an additional 175,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fossil Group by 169.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 168,420 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after buying an additional 105,996 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Fossil Group news, EVP Gregory A. Mckelvey sold 75,000 shares of Fossil Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total transaction of $1,062,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steve Andrew Evans sold 50,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $709,946.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ FOSL opened at $11.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $593.58 million, a P/E ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 1.98. Fossil Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.69 and a 1-year high of $28.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.94.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The accessories brand company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $528.10 million during the quarter. Fossil Group had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a negative return on equity of 15.60%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Fossil Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Fossil Group Profile

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

