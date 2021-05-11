Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,700 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 119,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,548,000 after acquiring an additional 38,362 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 38,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 8,461 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the fourth quarter valued at $1,418,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 738.0% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 377,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,402,000 after acquiring an additional 332,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,532,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,543,000 after acquiring an additional 432,794 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Curtis Ling sold 8,285 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total transaction of $309,941.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 979,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,650,726.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 23,425 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.43, for a total value of $947,072.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,277 shares in the company, valued at $3,892,479.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,871 shares of company stock worth $4,571,782. Insiders own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear stock opened at $33.73 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.13. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.94. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.98 and a 52-week high of $44.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $209.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.60 million. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 23.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 237.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on MXL. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded MaxLinear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.33.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

