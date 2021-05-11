Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,209 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 73.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,178 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,209 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Wix.com by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,280,647 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,069,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,220 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Wix.com by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060,388 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $265,054,000 after purchasing an additional 321,263 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its position in Wix.com by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,628,255 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $656,958,000 after purchasing an additional 270,904 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Wix.com by 1,666.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 223,347 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,828,000 after purchasing an additional 210,706 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Wix.com during the fourth quarter worth $51,286,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wix.com alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WIX shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Wix.com from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research started coverage on Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Wix.com from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Wix.com from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wix.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.37.

Shares of NASDAQ WIX opened at $281.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.14 and a beta of 1.64. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12 month low of $156.85 and a 12 month high of $362.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $294.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $278.50.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.77. The company had revenue of $282.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.25 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 46.89% and a negative net margin of 15.92%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wix.com Ltd. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud-based platform products and services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; Editor X, a website creation platform; and Velo by Wix to create websites and web applications.

Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.