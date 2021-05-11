Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 500 Shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) by 7.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Powell Industries were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,422,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,946,000 after acquiring an additional 57,577 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 451,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,321,000 after buying an additional 50,428 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Powell Industries by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,643,000 after acquiring an additional 33,576 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Powell Industries by 491.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after acquiring an additional 104,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Powell Industries by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 95,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. 65.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Powell Industries alerts:

Shares of Powell Industries stock opened at $36.52 on Tuesday. Powell Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $21.67 and a one year high of $37.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.46 and its 200 day moving average is $30.67. The stock has a market cap of $426.37 million, a P/E ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 1.26.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $118.72 million for the quarter. Powell Industries had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 5.42%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th.

Powell Industries Company Profile

Powell Industries, Inc engages in the development, design, manufacture, and provision of services of custom-engineered products and systems. Its products include integrated power control room substation, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgear and control gear, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL).

Receive News & Ratings for Powell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.