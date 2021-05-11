Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 6,460 Shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,460 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KAR. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 11.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 256,061 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,684,000 after acquiring an additional 26,381 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $539,000. Unison Advisors LLC bought a new position in KAR Auction Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in KAR Auction Services by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 22,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 10,764 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in KAR Auction Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,973,000.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KAR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 target price (down from $23.00) on shares of KAR Auction Services in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

Shares of NYSE KAR opened at $17.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 119.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.28 and a 1 year high of $20.85.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $581.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.55 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR).

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.