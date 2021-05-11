Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Evercore ISI

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Evercore ISI in a report released on Sunday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $70.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 185.60% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nkarta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nkarta has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

NASDAQ NKTX opened at $24.51 on Friday. Nkarta has a 1-year low of $22.46 and a 1-year high of $79.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.92.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.11). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nkarta will post 19.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Nkarta news, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total value of $522,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nadir Mahmood sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total transaction of $114,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Nkarta in the third quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Nkarta during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in Nkarta during the fourth quarter worth $4,127,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Nkarta in the fourth quarter worth $3,161,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nkarta in the fourth quarter worth $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

About Nkarta

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

