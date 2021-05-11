NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Invests $1.43 Million in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 9,599 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 131.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,129 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,013,000 after purchasing an additional 31,919 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 165.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 4,912 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 98.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AMG opened at $174.17 on Tuesday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.80 and a fifty-two week high of $176.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $156.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.42. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $559.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.48 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.28%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMG. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $206.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up from $145.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.29.

In other news, Director Reuben Jeffery III bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $160.49 per share, for a total transaction of $401,225.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,209,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

