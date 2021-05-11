Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Position Trimmed by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lessened its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,880 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 567 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Associated Banc Corp grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 5,946 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 382 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,023 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NSC opened at $290.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $72.66 billion, a PE ratio of 37.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $157.48 and a 1 year high of $295.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.26.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 38.30%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NSC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $234.00 to $254.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.24.

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $627,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,255. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

