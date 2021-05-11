NORMA Group (NOEJ) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

NORMA Group (ETR: NOEJ) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

  • 5/6/2021 – NORMA Group was given a new €35.00 ($41.18) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 5/5/2021 – NORMA Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.
  • 5/5/2021 – NORMA Group was given a new €56.00 ($65.88) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 5/5/2021 – NORMA Group was given a new €50.00 ($58.82) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 4/23/2021 – NORMA Group was given a new €56.00 ($65.88) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 4/22/2021 – NORMA Group was given a new €55.00 ($64.71) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 4/19/2021 – NORMA Group was given a new €50.00 ($58.82) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 4/14/2021 – NORMA Group was given a new €39.00 ($45.88) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 3/30/2021 – NORMA Group was given a new €55.00 ($64.71) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 3/25/2021 – NORMA Group was given a new €35.00 ($41.18) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 3/24/2021 – NORMA Group was given a new €39.00 ($45.88) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 3/24/2021 – NORMA Group was given a new €50.00 ($58.82) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

ETR:NOEJ opened at €45.22 ($53.20) on Tuesday. NORMA Group SE has a 1-year low of €19.03 ($22.39) and a 1-year high of €47.98 ($56.45). The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 96.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.76, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €42.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of €39.54.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

