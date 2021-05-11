Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 37.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.2% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. 50.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NCLH opened at $27.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.87. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.24 and a 12-month high of $34.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.63.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 114.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 99.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.99) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -9.09 EPS for the current year.

NCLH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist increased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $11.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Norwegian Cruise Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.46.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

