Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $103.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NOVA MEASURING develops, produces and markets monitoring and measurement systems for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. The company has pioneered the Integrated Metrology concept and is now expanding its activities by developing Integrated Monitoring and Process Control systems for CMP, CVD, Photolithography and Etch manufacturing processes. The company’s systems for CMP process control, delivering systems for CMP process control, delivering have measured more wafers than all other metrology companies combined. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NVMI. Citigroup upped their price target on Nova Measuring Instruments from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Nova Measuring Instruments from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Nova Measuring Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $81.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $94.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVMI opened at $88.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.40 and a 200 day moving average of $77.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.51 and a beta of 1.06. Nova Measuring Instruments has a 52 week low of $39.13 and a 52 week high of $99.79.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $84.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.09 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 18.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVMI. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 21,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.99% of the company’s stock.

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

