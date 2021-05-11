Novozymes A/S (NVZMY) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS: NVZMY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/10/2021 – Novozymes A/S had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

5/4/2021 – Novozymes A/S was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating.

4/30/2021 – Novozymes A/S had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

4/30/2021 – Novozymes A/S was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Novozymes A/S is primarily engaged in the development, production, and distribution of enzymes. Its business consists of two segments, enzyme business and bio business. The Company’s enzyme business segment offers detergent enzymes that are used in laundry and dishwashing, technical enzymes used in the transformation of starch into different kinds of sugars and have application in leather, textile, and forest product industries, food enzymes used in production of bread, wine, juice, beer, noodles, alcohol, and pasta and feed enzymes used in animal feed. Its bio business segment offers microorganisms that are used in industrial and municipal wastewater treatment, as well as in the cleaning of surfaces such as carpet, concrete, drain lines, and septic tanks in industrial and household applications. It also has application in the Biopharmaceutical ingredients used in pharmaceutical industry. Novozymes A/S is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark. “

4/29/2021 – Novozymes A/S was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $81.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Novozymes A/S is primarily engaged in the development, production, and distribution of enzymes. Its business consists of two segments, enzyme business and bio business. The Company’s enzyme business segment offers detergent enzymes that are used in laundry and dishwashing, technical enzymes used in the transformation of starch into different kinds of sugars and have application in leather, textile, and forest product industries, food enzymes used in production of bread, wine, juice, beer, noodles, alcohol, and pasta and feed enzymes used in animal feed. Its bio business segment offers microorganisms that are used in industrial and municipal wastewater treatment, as well as in the cleaning of surfaces such as carpet, concrete, drain lines, and septic tanks in industrial and household applications. It also has application in the Biopharmaceutical ingredients used in pharmaceutical industry. Novozymes A/S is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark. “

4/28/2021 – Novozymes A/S had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

4/28/2021 – Novozymes A/S had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

4/28/2021 – Novozymes A/S had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Shares of OTCMKTS NVZMY traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $73.59. 6,259 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,153. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of 44.87 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.05 and a 200 day moving average of $61.61. Novozymes A/S has a fifty-two week low of $49.98 and a fifty-two week high of $73.87.

Get Novozymes A/S alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.8492 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. Novozymes A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.94%.

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, cellulosic hydrolysis, and process enhancement solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry.

See Also: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Novozymes A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novozymes A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.