Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $702.28 Million

Analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) will post sales of $702.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $698.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $705.04 million. Nu Skin Enterprises posted sales of $612.37 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will report full year sales of $2.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $2.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $3.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Nu Skin Enterprises.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.19. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 6.54%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $71.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nu Skin Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, President Ryan S. Napierski sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $343,420.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 86,735 shares in the company, valued at $4,255,219.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark H. Lawrence sold 2,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $118,182.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,703,902.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,999 shares of company stock worth $1,552,873 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NUS. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 67.9% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUS traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $59.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,585. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.37. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 1-year low of $31.30 and a 1-year high of $63.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.03%.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.