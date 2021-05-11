Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $347.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ NUAN traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.66. The company had a trading volume of 232,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,625,257. The stock has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 527.30, a PEG ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22. Nuance Communications has a 12 month low of $18.84 and a 12 month high of $53.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.66.

Several research firms have weighed in on NUAN. Zacks Investment Research raised Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered Nuance Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Nuance Communications from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Nuance Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.14.

In other Nuance Communications news, CFO Daniel David Tempesta sold 120,342 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total transaction of $6,372,108.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 382,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,263,276.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

